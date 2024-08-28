Man charged with attempted murder over Notting Hill Carnival stabbing

Support truly

A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a mother was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival.

Shakiel Thibou of Masbro Road, Hammersmith, west London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, also charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police said his two brothers have also been charged in relation to the same incident, and will appear in court at the same time.

Sheldon Thibou, 24, of Star Road, Hammersmith, has been charged with violent disorder, possession of a stun gun and assaulting an emergency worker.

Shaeim Thibou, 22, of Charleville Road, Fulham, south-west London, has been charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

The woman is in hospital in a critical condition after she was stabbed in Golborne Road, Ladbroke Grove, on Sunday.

Police believe she was hurt when she was caught up in a confrontation between two groups of men, while attending the family day of the carnival with her child.