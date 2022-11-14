Video shows moment that electric scooter battery explosion caused fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Firefighters have released dramatic video footage showing an electric scooter’s battery pack exploding causing a house fire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) was alerted to the blaze at the property in Warren Close, Bordon, at 7pm on Sunday November 13.

A spokesman for the service said: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets before ventilating the property.

“The occupiers were assisted from the property, with one casualty assessed by ambulance paramedics.”

HFRS is urging householders to carry out checks of their electrical equipment to prevent similar incidents.