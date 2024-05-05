Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Crowds gather to celebrate Beltain with burning of 40ft wicker man

Celtic Fire Festival: Burning the Wicker man took place at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire.

PA Reporter
Sunday 05 May 2024 14:03
Pentacle Drummers performed during the traditional Celtic fire festival (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Pentacle Drummers performed during the traditional Celtic fire festival (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Crowds gathered to mark the coming of summer with a traditional Celtic fire festival held at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire.

The experimental archaeology site in Waterlooville hosted the burning of a 40ft wicker man at dusk to mark the pagan quarter-day farming celebration of Beltane or Beltain, which has connections to later May Day celebrations.

The May Queen and Green Man were in attendance, as were members of the Pentacle Drummers who performed in front of the burning wicker man.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in