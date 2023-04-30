In Pictures: Beltane festival celebrated with burning of giant wicker phoenix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A traditional Celtic fire festival to mark the coming of summer has been held at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire.

The experimental archaeology site in Waterlooville hosted the burning of a giant winged phoenix “wicker man” at dusk to mark the pagan quarter-day farming celebration of Beltane or Beltain, which has connections to later May Day celebrations.

Performers from the Steamship Circus and the Pentacle Drummers took part, along with living history interpreters, including some dressed as Roman soldiers.