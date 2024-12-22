Police name 19-year-old stabbed to death in Hampshire
Tawana Choruma died following the incident in Netley, Hampshire, on Wednesday, December 18.
Police have named a teenager who was stabbed to death as three 18-year-old men are being questioned by detectives on suspicion of murder.
Tawana Choruma, 19, died following the incident in Station Road, Netley, Hampshire, at 6.26pm on Wednesday, December 18.
He was found injured and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics to save his life.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: “Tawana’s family are being supported by specialist officers at this time.
“Officers from our major crime unit continue to investigate the incident.
“We would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Station Road recreation ground at the time of the incident.”
Two 18-year-old men from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and possessing stolen property.
A 36-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and the force spokesman said that no further action was being taken.
He added: “The woman was also arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. She has been released on conditional bail.”
The spokesman also urged local residents to check their bins for a mobile phone that might have been discarded nearby.