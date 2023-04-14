Judi Dench voices trailer for Camilla’s first Reading Room literary festival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dame Judi Dench reads from William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116 in a trailer for the first festival from the Queen Consort’s literary charity.

The one-day event at Hampton Court Palace will see The Queen’s Reading Room join forces with The Royal Society of Literature with a line-up featuring Dame Harriet Walter, Philippa Gregory, Kate Mosse and more.

The one-minute trailer features Dame Judi, who will also appear in conversation with Gyles Brandreth, reciting the Shakespearean sonnet first published in 1609.

Set against the backdrop of images and footage of Hampton Court, the veteran actress, 88, delivers the poem which presents an extreme ideal of romantic love.

Sonnet 116 remains one of the Bard’s most popular love sonnets.

Camilla’s reading room began as an Instagram book club inspired during lockdown, but was relaunched as a charity in February to work on advancing education by promoting the appreciation of literature among adults and children.

The festival, on June 11, is a co-production between The Queen’s Reading Room and Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for Hampton Court Palace.

Proceeds will go towards the ongoing work of both charities and tickets are available online.