I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George tells Matt Hancock: I have been hating on you

Boy George has told Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! that he has been “hating on” the former health secretary during their time in the jungle.

The 61-year-old Culture Club singer apologised to the MP for his behaviour to him and said he found it difficult to “separate” the politician from the person.

On Friday, Boy George told comedian Seann Walsh: “(I) can’t stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery.

“I find him just … I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like … I wanted to say, ‘What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that’.”

Hancock then joined the conversation and Boy George told him: “I was making a joke about the chocolate. For god’s sake I was like … let’s have a bit of fun.

“I didn’t like the way you looked at me. I made a joke and you were like…”

Hancock said it was not his “intention” and he was sorry for making him feel “uncomfortable”.

Boy George then told the Bush Telegraph: “He’s probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, ‘you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel’.”

The singer then told Hancock: “I just feel everyone’s trying to be too nice. It’s getting on my tits. I don’t want arguments … I’m just like come on guys, have a laugh.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think your presence has made everyone very compliant.”

Hancock replied: “Compliant, it’s a funny word.”

Boy George said: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

He added: “I’m trying to separate you as a human being and you as a politician, and I’m struggling with it. We don’t share the same politics.

“I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago.”

Hancock said he would prefer the truth and has “enjoyed spending time with” Boy George.

Boy George told the Bush Telegraph said: “It feels like a relief to me. I thought, I don’t want to come out of here and feel like I’ve been dishonest. I had to be truthful.”

Owen Warner also told presenter Scarlette Douglas the health secretary was “very cheeky” to ask if there was any food around.

The 23-year-old Hollyoaks actor said Hancock had been “bragging about how much food there was” when was given a beachside barbeque on Thursday’s episode.

Warner also spoke about Hancock wiping bird poo off of his leader’s chair.

He told the Bush Telegraph said: “That is our former health secretary…‘happy birthday twice’ he told me (when washing your hand) and he’s just given a little (flick of a rinse under water) after touching poo with his bare hands!”

Loose Women star Charlene White and Boy George took on the latest Buckshtucker trial called Watery Grave where both had to go in two separate tombs and pass over stars to each other with magnets.

Water spiders, eels and mud crabs were added to their tombs and White said: “I don’t think I can do this. I’ve just come out of the water as I can’t get in with the eels.”

She then said: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! I was trying, I can’t.”

When she returned to camp, everyone in camp gave White a hug and Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver later gave her a hug and White cried.

White said earlier as she is an “impartial journalist”, she cannot share the RV with Hancock who is a “sitting MP” and may be a minister again.

The camp also elected a new leader and voted for former rugby player Mike Tindall, who made Cleaver his deputy.

Tindall was then given a card to read which said “Celebrities, tonight is your last night together. Tomorrow one of you will be the first to leave the jungle.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Saturday at 9.10pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.