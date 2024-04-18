Philanthropist Julia Rausing dies aged 63

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Philanthropist Julia Rausing, the wife of Tetra Pak heir Hans Rausing, has died at the age of 63.

She passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after an extended illness, a statement issued on behalf of The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust and the Rausing and Delves Broughton families.

Her husband, Hans Rausing said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of my beloved wife Julia after an extended illness. Julia dedicated her life to her family and charitable causes, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy across many charities which we will continue in her name.”

She co-founded The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust with her husband in 2014, as an independent grant-making charitable fund, which supports organisations and charities within the UK.

It has provided more than 1,000 grants totalling more than £330 million to organisations working within health and wellbeing, welfare and education plus the arts and culture sectors.

Notable among her many achievements was the speed with which she responded to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She helped to mastermind an initiative during the coronavirus pandemic to provide more than £35 million of funding to help charities survive.

She is survived by her husband, four stepchildren, her sister Lavinia Verney and mother Lady Helen Delves Broughton.

They have requested privacy.