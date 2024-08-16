Starmer turns down book deal with publisher Harper Collins

Support truly

Sir Keir Starmer’s register of interests shows he is no longer intending to write a book which was set to be published by Harper Collins.

The Prime Minister’s love of football was also confirmed by the list as he was gifted tickets to 12 games in the past year, the majority of which involved Arsenal.

Four Taylor Swift hospitality tickets, £16,200 worth of clothes from Lord Waheed Ali and tickets to the Jingle Bell Ball are also included in his registered interests.

Sir Keir Starmer in the stands during a Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, in April (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

The full list, which was published on Friday, states that Sir Keir returned an advance payment of £18,450 to publisher Harper Collins because he was “no longer writing the book for which the advance was received”.

In May 2022, it was revealed Sir Keir was writing a book on his vision for Britain.

At the time, publishing director Arabella Pike said: “In his book Keir Starmer will go back to his early life to trace the origins of his politics and the influences that have shaped him as a leader.

“It will make a fierce argument for the vital role of respect and integrity in political life as he sets out his vision for Britain’s future. We are delighted and excited to be publishing.”

Elsewhere in his registered interests, it shows Sir Keir was gifted accommodation for four people in the Gower Peninsula in August last year, which cost £4,500.

Sir Keir also received four tickets to see the National Theatre production of Nye, which focused on the end of former health secretary Aneurin Bevan’s life.