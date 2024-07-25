Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Second Barbary macaque born at safari park

Mother Eadie gave birth to Harper at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling in June.

Paul Cargill
Thursday 25 July 2024 15:51
Six-week-old Harper is getting used to life at Blair Drummond Safari Park (Jane Barlow/PA)
Six-week-old Harper is getting used to life at Blair Drummond Safari Park (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A second Barbary macaque has been born at a Scottish safari park, its thrilled staff have announced.

The infant was born to mother Eadie last month and has been named Harper by keepers at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

Six-week-old Harper with her mother Eadie, left, alongside Orcus with her baby Hayley (Jane Barlow/PA)
Six-week-old Harper with her mother Eadie, left, alongside Orcus with her baby Hayley (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

She joins Hayley, who was born in May.

Barbary macaques are native to the mountainous regions of North Africa and Gibraltar. It is believed there are only around 8,000 left in the wild.

Park staff said Eadie is proving to be a natural first-time mother and Harper is thriving under her protection.

Harper with her mother Eadie, right, and grandmother Coral (Jane Barlow/PA)
Harper with her mother Eadie, right, and grandmother Coral (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Keeper Morgan Meichan said: “Eadie has taken to motherhood with remarkable ease, and it’s wonderful to see Harper thriving under her care.

“Harper is already showing signs of confidence and curiosity. This lively behaviour is reminiscent of both her mother and her grandmother Coral, who are well-known for their spirited and engaging personalities.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in