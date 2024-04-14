Family say woman killed protecting baby in Sydney attack was a ‘beautiful human’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of a woman who died while attempting to save her baby during the Sydney stabbing attack have said she was a “beautiful human” and said the baby is “doing well”.

The attacker, who killed six people in the attack at Bondi Junction before being shot dead, was identified by police as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi from Queensland.

New South Wales Police do not think he was motivated by terrorism.

One of the victims, Ashlee Good, 38, was attempting to save her nine-month-old baby Harriet when she was killed. Police said the baby had undergone surgery following the attack.

A statement obtained by Australia’s national broadcaster ABC from Ms Good’s family said: “Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human, and so much more.

“We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”

The statement continued: “We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is currently doing well. We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital.

“The two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not – words cannot express our gratitude. We are struggling to come to terms with what has occurred.”

A statement from Australian Rules Football club North Melbourne shared their condolences for Ms Good. Her father Kerry played 74 games for the club and served as a director.

The club wore black armbands in honour of Ashlee during their match on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said Ms Good attempted to save her baby after she was stabbed by passing the infant over to receive treatment.

Sky News Australia anchor Laura Jayes described the mother of the baby as an “incredible person” who “had the world at her feet”.

Ms Jayes, who said she knew the mother, told Sky News: “So many family and friends wanted to be at the hospital this afternoon, they had to take turns going in and out of the waiting room.

“Her baby went into surgery and her mum didn’t make it.”

Ms Jayes added: “She was one of those all-rounders. She was an incredible athlete. She was so smart, so beautiful.

“She was just so excited to be a new mother, and all of that was ripped away in seconds here this afternoon.

“You want her baby to eventually know what an incredible mother her mum was.”

A witness to the stabbings said he helped the baby and mother after they were attacked.

The unnamed man told 9News Sydney: “The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed and came over with a baby and threw it at me – I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad.

“There was a lot of blood on the floor. I hope the baby is all right.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Ms Good worked as an account executive at the software company Docusign.

She also had a master’s degree in osteopathy from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

In one of her most recent posts, Ms Good wrote on her LinkedIn page: “And just like that, seven beautiful months have passed and it’s time to return to the office.

“It’s not lost on me what a privilege it is to become a parent.

“And then to be gifted some extra time away from work to spend with your child… it’s very special.”