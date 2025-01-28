Harrison Ford stars in mini-series of adverts for Glenmorangie whisky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harrison Ford will star in series of adverts as part of a marketing campaign for Glenmorangie whisky.

The Star Wars actor praised the “unpretentious and amusing” commercials, which show the production of Glenmorangie Original 12 Years Old and The Infinita 18 Years Old, in Tain, Highlands.

The episodic films, Once Upon a Time in Scotland, are directed by actor and film-maker Joel Edgerton, and were described by the whisky firm as celebrating “the significance of its home, its craftsmanship and the people that make its award-winning whiskies”.

Ford is shown getting to grips with Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, and bonding with locals over a dram of single malt.

The series also features neighbouring landmarks Loch Glass and Ardross Castle – famed as the location for The Traitors TV show – as well as staff at the distillery, which has produced whisky for 180 years.

The 12 episodes and hero film are complemented by still images shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey, showing Ford wearing a kilt by streetwear brand Palace.

The mini series will start with six episodes released on television and social media.

Ford said: “I loved working with the team at the distillery – they were all great. The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys, little unexpected moments.

We hope whisky lovers around the world will enjoy exploring the episodes, and learning more about the real people and places behind our whiskies, through Harrison’s eyes Caspar MacRae, Glenmorangie Company

“It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious. I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it, because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.”

Caspar MacRae, president and chief executive of the Glenmorangie Company, said: “Harrison Ford is the real deal: a true global icon, and a genuine whisky lover.

“It was a dream come true to collaborate on this campaign, and welcome him to our home in the Highlands to discover more about Glenmorangie.

“He is someone who has honed his craft over decades, which gives him a real appreciation for the dedication and skill of our distillery team.

“Like us, he’s not afraid to laugh at himself – and I think Joel has perfectly captured his authentic warmth, alongside his roguish sense of humour.

“We hope whisky lovers around the world will enjoy exploring the episodes, and learning more about the real people and places behind our whiskies, through Harrison’s eyes.”

Director Joel Edgerton said: “I’ve spent my whole life watching commercials that follow an expected format and so I really like it when things are a little disruptive, fun, and irreverent.

“It was nice that we got a chance within the very traditional industry of whisky to get behind the scenes, to subvert the seriousness that often goes into an advertising campaign and have fun with that.

“I hope that people get to see the short film and the full-length episodes – and enjoy them and share them around.”