Harry and Meghan to take ‘full lead’ of Archewell as key aide steps down

A spokesman for the couple said Mandana Dayani’s ‘transition was mutually planned’ and her role will not be replaced.

PA Reporter
Sunday 04 December 2022 16:13
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess are to take over the running of their Archewell company after a senior aide stepped down from her role.

Mandana Dayani has announced she is leaving her post as president.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said they will now take “full lead” of their Archewell media and charitable foundation and Ms Dayani’s role will not be replaced.

It is believed that Ms Dayani, 40, has been at the helm of the couple’s media and charitable empire for less than 18 months. She ran the day-to-day operations.

Ms Dayani’s departure comes after a trailer promoting the couple’s Netflix docuseries was released on Thursday.

Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company.

Archewell spokesman

The spokesman said: “Ms Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership.

“Ms Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully.

“Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company.

“There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends.”

