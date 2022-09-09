Duke of Sussex leaves Balmoral after death of his grandmother
Harry was seen leaving the castle at about 8.15am, and later boarded a plane at Aberdeen International Airport.
The Duke of Sussex has left Balmoral Castle following the death of his grandmother, the Queen.
Harry was seen leaving the castle at about 8.15am, with the convoy passing flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.
He had arrived at Balmoral around 12 hours earlier on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow royals who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence.
The Duke of Sussex was seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport later on Friday morning.
Harry wore a black suit and carried a shoulder bag as he walked towards the steps of the plane.
He was accompanied by a woman wearing a hi-vis vest, whom he spoke with. At one stage he was seen placing his hand on her shoulder.
His flight arrived at Heathrow Airport shortly after 11.30am.
The Sussexes, who were coming to the end of a whistle-stop visit to Europe when the Queen died, are expected to stay in the UK to attend the Queen’s state funeral, which is likely to be held on September 19.
They are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.