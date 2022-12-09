What the papers say – December 9

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The front pages splash with anonymous sources briefing against Harry and Meghan following their controversial Netflix debut.

‘Palace and Netflix clash over Sussexes soap opera’, claims The Times, while The Daily Telegraph accuses the couple of attacking the late Queen’s legacy for describing the Commonwealth as “Empire 2.0”.

The briefing continues in the Daily Mail, where the pair are accused of wanting to “bring down the monarchy”.

An anonymous palace source has told the Daily Express the royal family are “deeply upset” about the documentary series.

Metro reports Harry has seemingly taken a swipe at his father and brother after saying royals do not marry for love.

The Daily Star delivers its verdict that the show “wasn’t a patch on BBC favourite Homes Under The Hammer”.

The “unseemly squabble” is taking place as thousands of “ordinary Brits are choosing between eating and heating”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports Strep A outbreaks have been linked to the deaths of 15 children.

Jeremy Hunt will on Friday launch a major reform of the UK’s financial sector with plans to rip up red tape and replace reams of EU regulations, in a story covered by the Financial Times.

The i says the Government has conceded new strike-busting legislation could increase industrial action and work-to-rule disruption while also making staff shortages worse.

And medics have told The Guardian that Iranian security forces are shooting at the faces and genitals of women during anti-regime protests.