What the papers say – April 13

Two transatlantic visitors dominate the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers, along with one person who is not coming.

Several front pages concentrate on the Duke of Sussex confirming he will attend his father’s coronation, albeit without his wife, while others feature the visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland.

The Daily Mail says Harry’s visit follows lengthy bouts of “transatlantic ping pong”, but with the Duchess of Sussex remaining in the US with the children. It also reports that he will only attend the service at Westminster Abbey and play no further part in the day’s events.

Hopes of a “royal truce” following the decision are developed on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says royal insiders are hoping it is a step to reconciliation within the family.

The Daily Express follows a similar theme, focusing on the “King’s relief” at Harry’s attendance.

The Daily Mirror references Harry’s book as it announces simply that “Spare will be there”.

And The Sun turns its attention to Meghan’s non-appearance with a picture of Charles walking her down the aisle, saying after he was there for her, it is “so sad you can’t make it for him”.

The Guardian relegates Harry’s visit to a secondary story as it concentrates on President Biden’s visit and a promise of investment if powersharing is restored in Northern Ireland.

That pledge on his visit to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement is also the focus of the i, which also reports on US officials denying the president is “anti-British”.

Anglo-US relations also feature on the front of The Times as it focuses on the threat from a US secrets leak surrounding troops in Ukraine with Pentagon officials fearing there are more to come.

The Financial Times reports on the impact of Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey’s fears for smaller banks.

“Naked fury!” is the headline in Metro as it focuses on the response to Channel 4 show Naked Education.

And the Daily Star reveals why a drop in penguin numbers spells trouble for the planet.