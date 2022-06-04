Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the Queen’s family will attend the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace.

Laura Elston
Saturday 04 June 2022 19:00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be at the concert (Matt Dunham/PA)
More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing.

Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

But Harry and Meghan, whose daughter Lilibet is celebrating her first birthday, will not be among those in the royal box.

Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall at the service of thanksgiving on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A spokesperson for the couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, said they were spending the day privately.

Of Friday, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they stepped down as senior royals two years ago amid the Megxit storm.

They joined scores of family members at the special Jubilee service of thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, but sat far across the aisle from Charles, William and Kate.

They also missed a Guildhall reception for the royals afterwards.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the backstage preparations for a concert in Cardiff earlier on Saturday and will be at the show in London (Ashley Crowden/PA)
Others expected to be out in force to watch acts including Diana Ross and Alicia Keys are the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips is expected to be joined by his children Savannah and Isla, while Zara and Mike Tindall, who spent the day at the Epsom Derby with Anne and Sir Tim, will also be there.

The Queen’s cousins – the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent – with the Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Michael of Kent – and Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her family are due to attend, along with a number of other extended family members.

