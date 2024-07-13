England football team hope to give fans ‘special’ night with Euro 2024 win

Support truly

England football manager Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane have said they hope to give the nation a “special” night as the Three Lions bid to win their first major competition in almost 60 years.

Southgate and Kane both said they knew the importance of a win to the country, as the King, the Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister threw their support behind the team ahead of the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday evening.

The men’s side have never won a European Championship, with the World Cup win in 1966 their last and only major silverware.

Asked what it would mean to win a trophy, Southgate told England Football, the team’s official website: “We’d be bringing happiness to our nation, bringing credibility.”

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday evening, he said: “We know what it would mean to everybody at home.

“We know what it would mean to us as a squad, the hard work that’s gone in, not just this group of players, but players that have been with us for the last six or seven years who’ve played a massive part in this journey with us and all of the staff that have been involved.

“It’s really been a huge team effort. All of those people have helped create the culture that we have, and we would love to give everybody a special night again tomorrow.”

Kane told the press conference he is “extremely proud to be English”, saying a victory for his nation would mean “everything”.

He said: “It would be the most incredible feeling as a professional footballer and I’m sure also for the fans to have that moment in history and to be able to celebrate that would be something very special.”

Harry Kane said a victory would mean ‘everything’ (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Prince of Wales, who will attend the match, said in a social media post on Saturday: “We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job!

“Go out there and show the world what you’re made of. We believe. W.”

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), attended England’s quarter-final victory over Switzerland a week ago and the group stage game against Denmark, and was seen cheering in the stands.

His father, the King, also commended the team after their 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands on Wednesday but quipped that they should avoid more last-minute drama.

In a message to Southgate’s side, Charles sent the players the royal family’s “very best wishes” and “warmest congratulations”.

He added: “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.”

Sir Keir Starmer suggested there would be some form of celebration if England wins.

The Prime Minister, who is attending the match, has refused to commit to an extra bank holiday if the team secures victory, saying he did not want to “jinx anything” by pre-empting the result.

In a good luck message, Sir Keir, writing to “Gareth and all the England team”, said: “You should all be proud of what you’ve achieved so far, and I hope you can take some strength from the millions at home kicking every ball alongside you.

“You don’t need a running commentary from a politician on what you should or shouldn’t do.

“You’re here not because of luck, but because of your graft and hard work. You’ve earned it. As you did three years ago, you’ve made the country proud.

“Whatever happens, you should know that you have united the country, and we are all behind you.

“So enjoy tonight. I know that up and down the country, we all will.”

Conservative leader Rishi Sunak said: “Over the last few weeks, the team have brought us joy, drama and inspiration – and perhaps one too many nerve-wracking moments.

“But they’ve kept their focus and have set an incredible example to millions of us in how they’ve conducted themselves both on and off the field.

“Their progress so far is a huge achievement and we are all united in wanting Gareth and the team to triumph.

“So I send my very best to the whole team – we are right behind you tonight and, whatever the result, I know you’ll do us all proud. Bring it home.”

England fans have paid thousands of pounds, travelling by air, road and rail to Germany to be at the match.

On Saturday afternoon, some of the supporters who had made the journey to Berlin were enjoying a drink in Breitscheidplatz, which was allocated as a meeting point.

Alfie Bray, 21, a mechanical engineer from Birmingham, had flown from London to Frankfurt and got the train to Berlin.

He and friend Callum Williams, 21, booked travel to the city as soon as the second goal was scored in the semi-final.

Martin Rafferty, 44, from Birmingham, said he and friends had driven for 15 hours to reach the city despite not having tickets for the final.

He said: “We’re going to go to the fanzone to watch it.

“It could be a chance of making history tomorrow.”

Tony Rudd, 37, made a journey of 26 hours to get to Berlin from his home in Darwin, Australia, costing about £4,500.

He said: “I made a last-minute decision. I went ‘I’m going’.”

Tommy Swift, 44, and nephew Michael Swift, 22, from Hartlepool, County Durham, said they travelled to Berlin on plane, train, tram, foot and scooter.

Tommy Swift said they booked the travel three weeks ago because they had faith in the England team but had not got match tickets yet.

He said he had a budget of up to £2,000 for the tickets, saying: “We know what we have to pay.”

He added: “It might never happen again. I hope that it does finally come home, we’ve waited a long time.”

Some England supporters gathered outside Murphy’s Irish Pub on Friedrichstrasse in the city, and sang as German police watched on.

England fans at Murphy’s Irish bar in Berlin on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

As well as singing The Beatles’ Hey Jude, in honour of Jude Bellingham, and chanting “England Till I Die”, supporters sang controversial song Ten German Bombers.

Southgate has previously labelled chants referring to the First and Second World Wars as “unacceptable”.

Fans also sang “Southgate You’re The One” to the tune of Atomic Kitten hit Whole Again.

Pubs and bars across England, which are allowed to stay open until 1am on Monday morning, are set to be mobbed.

British Beer And Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “On what promises to be a hugely exciting day for the country we expect an incredible 10 million extra pints to be poured in our pubs this Sunday to toast England’s Euros final.

“A huge £48 million in additional trade for pubs and breweries will be generated by fans across the nation.”

Trade body UK Hospitality said England’s performance in the tournament would see the entire sector benefiting from an overall sales increase of £800 million.

Much of England will see sunny spells before and during the match, with highs of 24C in southern and central areas of the country.

It is the first time the men’s side have reached a final outside England after playing the 1966 World Cup final and 2021 Euro final at Wembley.