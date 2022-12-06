What the papers say – December 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tuesday’s front pages carry reactions to the latest promo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary and reports that the Prime Minister abandoned key parts of his house-building targets due to backbench rebellion.

The Daily Mail, Daily Express, The Sun and Daily Star all splash with Harry and Meghan’s six-part series due for release this week which details the couple’s experience as working royals.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Independent say Rishi Sunak ditched compulsory house-building targets for local areas after 60 Conservative MPs threatened to vote against his flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

Five million patients were unable to book a GP appointment when they tried to make one in October, according to analysis in The Times.

Metro writes that thousands of rail services have been “axed in secret” after passengers had already paid to travel.

Antibiotics could be given out as a blanket prevention measure in primary schools where there have been cases of strep A after eight children were believed to have died from the infection, i reports.

The Daily Mirror says England captain Harry Kane has had to reassure worried team-mates after Raheem Sterling’s home was broken into while the international was in Qatar.

And the Financial Times writes that an oil-tanker jam has formed off the coast of Turkey after the start of the Russian oil cap.