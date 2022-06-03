Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving.

Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The high-profile event on Friday fell on the second day of the national commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70 year reign.

The 96-year-old Queen was absent, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

It was the first time Harry and Meghan had been on full public view alongside the Windsors since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago.

Crowds cheered the pair as they arrived, with the couple smiling and waving, but both boos and cheers could be heard as they departed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Lady Sarah Chatto (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

They processed through the nave of the church hand in hand, with a smiling Meghan, dressed in an elegant trench coat from the Dior Haute Couture spring-summer 2022 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, a Stephen Jones hat and wearing white gloves, while Harry bit his lip at times.

The duke, dressed in a morning suit, was wearing his Platinum Jubilee medal, along with his Golden and Diamond Jubilee and Afghanistan campaign decorations.

Indicative of their new more-minor position within the royal family, they were sat in the second row from the front behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, with Harry next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Meghan next to Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

The royals – with Harry and Meghan far right – and congregation listen as Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a reading (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Across the aisle was Harry’s father the Prince of Wales, representing the Queen, and Duchess of Cornwall, in ornate chairs, and Harry’s brother the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

At one point, Harry was spotted with his mouth open, appearing to be enjoying a joke with other royals – most likely Zara and Mike Tindall – seated across the aisle.

Harry reacts to another guest as does Princess Beatrice (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Wire)

Beatrice, sitting a few seats down, was also grinning in the same direction.

Harry was also seen laughing with Mr Brooksbank, and joined the Tindalls and cousin Peter Phillips for a chat on the steps afterwards.

The Sussexes attended the Trooping celebrations at Horse Guards on Thursday, but stayed out of the spotlight inside the Duke of Wellington’s former office with more than 30 members of the family.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson (centre) and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Wire)

More than 2,000 people filled the historic church including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was booed by the crowd outside, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and every living former prime minister.

There were smiles from the royals and ripples of laughter from the congregation as the Archbishop of York compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.

The Queen was, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said, “still in the saddle”, as he thanked her for “staying the course”, with Olympic equestrian Zara smiling at the remarks along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Royal horsewoman the Princess Royal nodded in approval as the Archbishop suggested the Queen’s long reign had “certainly, less dressage than most people imagine”.

“With endurance, through times of change and challenge, joy and sorrow, you continue to offer yourself in the service of our country and the commonwealth,” he said his sermon.

“Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning , but we are so glad you are still in the saddle. And we are all glad that there is still more to come.”

Kate arriving at the service (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Public service was the theme at the heart of the religious event, with 400 people who are recipients of honours, including NHS and key workers who were recognised for their work during the pandemic, invited.

Hundreds of people gathered, some wearing Union flag hats and others hanging flags and bunting over the railings on the approach to the cathedral.

Kate, who was wearing a pale yellow Emilia Wickstead dress and a Philip Treacy hat, walked in the main procession with William, Charles and Camilla.