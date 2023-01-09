What the papers say – January 9

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Monday papers focus on the first of the Duke of Sussex’s interviews promoting his new autobiography.

The Daily Telegraph leads on an accusation from Harry that the Prince and Princess of Wales stereotyped the Duchess of Sussex.

The duke’s comments that royals are “complicit” in Meghan’s pain are featured on The Times and the Daily Mail.

The Sun and the Daily Express focus on Harry saying that he and his wife did not call his family racist, instead explaining he believed they held “unconscious bias”.

Meanwhile, Metro focuses on the King’s apparently calm state of mind amid the reporting of his son’s new book.

Elsewhere, The Independent and The Guardian report the Prime Minister has prompted “optimism” over talks with NHS workers by signalling the Government may be willing to concede on pay.

The Daily Mirror reports the PM will not reveal whether he has a private doctor, while the i writes that a quarter of adults in A and E are there because they could not see a GP.

Bolstered military ties between the US and Japan are front of the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star reports balding may be cured by the discovery of a “cave-man gene”.