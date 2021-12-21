Harvey Parker: Urgent appeal for 20-year-old man last seen at Heaven nightclub in London

Harvey Parker was last seen just after midnight on Friday as he left nightclub in Westminster alone

Helen William
Tuesday 21 December 2021 08:27
(Met Police)

The police and family of a 20-year-old student Harvey Parker are “extremely worried” after he went missing following a night out in central London

Parker was last seen just after midnight on Friday as he left the Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster alone.

Calls to his telephone have gone unanswered, and the Metropolitan Police say there is “nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing”.

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Lil Simz concert in Brixton south London, before going to Heaven Nightclub.

Mr Parker, of Lambeth, south London, is 5ft 8ins tall, of mixed race, has a slight build and short black hair.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, of the Area South safeguarding unit, said. “We have not been able to speak to Harvey on his phone and we are not aware of any reason why he should not be in contact with his family.

“Both his family and police are extremely worried by his disappearance and we are asking for anyone who may have seen Harvey after he left the club, or has any other information, to call police immediately.”

A message on Twitter from The University of York said people are “very concerned about our missing student Harvey Parker”.

A notice posted London LGBT+ Forums’ Network said “my friend is missing” and urged people to try and help find Mr Parker.

