Uptick in parents left ‘worried’ about vaccines, survey finds

The proportion of parents who admitted to being worried about childhood vaccinations due to information they have seen online or on social media has more than tripled, a new survey has found.

Health chiefs urged those with concerns to speak to their GPs, health visitors or midwives to ensure they have the correct information about jabs and the diseases they protect against.

It follows the launch of a catch-up campaign for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab amid rising cases of measles in some areas.

The annual poll, conducted by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), included about 1,000 people with babies aged between two months and three years, four months, and 1,000 people with children aged between three years, four months, and five.

The majority of those who responded in 2023 agreed that vaccines work (89%), while 84% agreed that they are safe and 82% agreed that they are trusted.

All parents want to do the best for their children – ensuring your child receives all their vaccines on time is one of the most important things you can do to help give them the very best start in life Dr Mary Ramsay

However, there was a surge in people saying they had come across information that included something that made them concerned, with the primary sources being the internet and social media.

Some 20% of people were left worried about vaccinations after seeing this content in 2023, up from 6% in 2022.

Despite this, the majority of parents said the NHS (85%) and healthcare professionals (86%) were their most trusted sources of information on jabs.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at UKHSA, said: “It’s completely natural for parents to have questions on vaccines and our survey shows just how important healthcare professionals are in ensuring parents get to know the facts around vaccination and the devastating diseases they protect against.”

The routine childhood immunisation programme in England offers protection against 13 diseases including measles, polio, diphtheria, mumps, whooping cough, rubella and meningococcal infections, which can lead to meningitis.

No vaccines met the 95% uptake target in 2022/23, according to NHS figures.

They also showed that the proportion of children who had received their first MMR jab by the age of five decreased to 92.5% – the lowest level since 2010/11.

Vaccination is one of our most important tools to save lives and prevent disease Steve Russell, NHS England

Dr Ramsay added: “I urge any parents who have concerns or questions about vaccines to speak to their GP, midwife, health visitor or other trusted healthcare worker or visit nhs.uk for the latest advice and answers to common questions.

“All parents want to do the best for their children – ensuring your child receives all their vaccines on time is one of the most important things you can do to help give them the very best start in life.”

Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and screening, said: “Vaccination is one of our most important tools to save lives and prevent disease.

“It is great to see that the NHS and our amazing staff are the source most people trust for information about what they and their family need, and what to expect from vaccination.

“It is never too late to have this conversation to help you and your family make an informed choice. Anybody who wants to discuss what vaccinations they are eligible for should contact their GP practice.”

According to UKHSA, there have been 730 cases of measles in England since October last year.

The current outbreak was initially in Birmingham and the West Midlands – but cases have now also been identified in the North West, London, East Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

An NHS catch-up campaign initially targeted six to 11-year-olds and then 11 to 16-year-olds in London and the West Midlands.

Last week, the NHS also wrote to more than 900,000 young people aged between 19 and 25 in London, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands inviting them to book an appointment.

They would have been eligible for a jab when the vaccination rates began to fall in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Coverage started to dip in 1998 due to the debunked report by Andrew Wakefield, which falsely linked the jab with autism.