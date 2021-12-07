Health Secretary ‘really concerned’ about bed blocking in Edinburgh

Humza Yousaf said he was having weekly meetings to discuss the issue.

Neil Pooran
Tuesday 07 December 2021 16:32
A MSP said there was a ‘logjam’ in hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
A MSP said there was a ‘logjam’ in hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Health Secretary has said he is “really concerned” about delayed discharges from hospitals in NHS Lothian, saying there are problems specific to Edinburgh

Humza Yousaf said he had met with leaders at the health board and the city council on a weekly basis to discuss the bed blocking issues.

In October, there were 8,169 bed days occupied by delayed discharges in NHS Lothian.

At the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, MSP Daniel Johnson said he and others had taken part in a briefing on Friday which “painted an alarming picture” of a spike in delayed discharges.

He said this was “leading to logjam right the way through inpatient care and into accident and emergency”.

Recommended

The Health Secretary said all health boards were under “extreme pressure” due to the pandemic.

Humza Yousaf answered questions about hospital bed blocking (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Extra funding of £10 million had been announced last month to help health boards with staffing, he said.

Mr Yousaf said: “There are some Edinburgh-specific issues, that’s why I meet with Edinburgh every single week, because I’m really concerned about the level of delayed discharges.

“(These are) the highest in the country.”

There is a severe lack of in-house provision in both care home and care-at-home settings, he said, while there are also challenges with the workforce.

Recommended

MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane asked the Health Secretary when the level of delayed discharges was expected to come down.

Mr Yousaf said there had been a reduction in the figures in the most recent week though numbers were still “far too high”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in