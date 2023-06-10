In Pictures: Heat proves too much for some as temperatures soar
While thousands flocked to the beaches and rivers, others had to work in trying conditions.
While blue skies and soaring temperatures across the UK were welcomed by many on Saturday, not everyone was free to enjoy the sunshine.
Thousands flocked to the beaches and rivers to cool off, but a royal event in central London saw dozens of military personnel sweltering in heavy dress uniforms, with the conditions proving too much for a couple.
Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders had said temperatures could reach 31C in parts of central and south-east England on Saturday – along with the chance of torrential rain.
Meanwhile in central London, the Colonel’s Review for Trooping the Colour was held at Horse Guards Parade.
The Prince of Wales watched from horseback as more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, took part in the second of two formal reviews ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade on June 17.