In Pictures: Heat proves too much for some as temperatures soar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While blue skies and soaring temperatures across the UK were welcomed by many on Saturday, not everyone was free to enjoy the sunshine.

Thousands flocked to the beaches and rivers to cool off, but a royal event in central London saw dozens of military personnel sweltering in heavy dress uniforms, with the conditions proving too much for a couple.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders had said temperatures could reach 31C in parts of central and south-east England on Saturday – along with the chance of torrential rain.

Meanwhile in central London, the Colonel’s Review for Trooping the Colour was held at Horse Guards Parade.

The Prince of Wales watched from horseback as more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, took part in the second of two formal reviews ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade on June 17.