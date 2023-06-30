Heathrow appoints Copenhagen airport’s Thomas Woldbye as new boss

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heathrow airport has appointed Thomas Woldbye as its new chief executive.

Mr Woldbye, currently the boss of Denmark’s Copenhagen airport, will replace John Holland-Kaye when he steps down later this year after nearly 10 years in the role.

The vacancy attracted the best calibre talent from across the world Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton

Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “After an extensive and rigorous review of candidates, the Heathrow board is delighted to appoint Thomas Woldbye as the next Heathrow CEO.

“Leading Britain’s hub airport is one of the most important jobs in global aviation and the vacancy attracted the best calibre talent from across the world.

“Thomas’s achievements at Copenhagen not only mirror Heathrow’s long-term strategy, but his track record in successfully running a major airport and working closely with stakeholders to secure consensus and deliver positive results stood out in the selection process.”

Mr Woldbye has served as chief executive of Copenhagen airport since 2011.

I am naturally excited and proud, as well as humbled, to have been chosen to lead what is arguably the most famous airport in the world on its future journey Thomas Woldbye

Heathrow said he “put customers and colleagues at the heart of the airport’s transformation”, turning it into “the powerhouse transport hub of northern Europe”.

He “forged strong links” with the Danish government and “fostered partnerships with airlines to drive investment and development”, the west London airport added.

Mr Woldbye said: “I am naturally excited and proud, as well as humbled, to have been chosen to lead what is arguably the most famous airport in the world on its future journey.

“I have personally experienced how the excellent team at Heathrow has successfully improved both the infrastructure and the service to passengers over the past years to create a strong platform for further success.

“Heathrow is an important engine for the British economy and inextricably linked to the success of London and the wider UK.

It’s been the privilege of my lifetime to lead our fantastic team John Holland-Kaye

“I look forward to being part of charting the path for this iconic company. My ambition will be to make the airport even better for passengers, for airlines, the community and every part of the UK.”

Mr Holland-Kaye, who will remain in post until Mr Woldbye starts later in the year, said: “An airport is more than just runways and terminal buildings – it’s the people who come to work every day to deliver excellent service to our passengers.

“It’s been the privilege of my lifetime to lead our fantastic team.

“I’ve worked with Thomas over recent years and am a great admirer of his leadership on diversity and sustainability and his championing of the needs of passengers.

“I’m confident that the Heathrow team will be the cornerstone of his success in delivering the best airport service in the world.”