Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London-Nepal is world’s third largest unserved flight route

Some 89,200 people travelled on indirect flights between Heathrow and Kathmandu in the 12 months to the end of July.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 03 November 2022 13:00
Research found London to Nepal is the world’s third largest unserved flight route (NicoElNino/Alamy/PA)
Research found London to Nepal is the world’s third largest unserved flight route (NicoElNino/Alamy/PA)

London to Nepal is the world’s third largest unserved flight route, new analysis has revealed.

Some 89,200 people travelled on indirect flights between Heathrow and Kathmandu in the 12 months to the end of July, according to schedule analyst OAG.

That is equivalent to 244 each day.

The lack of direct flights means passengers must change planes in locations such as India, Qatar or the United Arab Emirates.

Many UK visitors to Nepal go trekking in the Himalayas, with some climbing Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

Recommended

Only two routes without direct flights have more airline passengers.

They are between Quito, Ecuador, and New York’s JFK Airport in the US (90,700 passengers in 12 months), and between Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Los Angeles, also in the US (90,000 passengers).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in