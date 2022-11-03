London-Nepal is world’s third largest unserved flight route

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

London to Nepal is the world’s third largest unserved flight route, new analysis has revealed.

Some 89,200 people travelled on indirect flights between Heathrow and Kathmandu in the 12 months to the end of July, according to schedule analyst OAG.

That is equivalent to 244 each day.

The lack of direct flights means passengers must change planes in locations such as India, Qatar or the United Arab Emirates.

Many UK visitors to Nepal go trekking in the Himalayas, with some climbing Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

Only two routes without direct flights have more airline passengers.

They are between Quito, Ecuador, and New York’s JFK Airport in the US (90,700 passengers in 12 months), and between Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Los Angeles, also in the US (90,000 passengers).