Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Heineken snaps up control of craft brewery Beavertown

The Dutch brewer, which also owns Amstel and Birra Moretti, bought a 49% stake in Beavertown for £40 million in 2018.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 07 September 2022 13:01
Heineken has secured full ownership of Beavertown (Beavertown/PA)
Heineken has secured full ownership of Beavertown (Beavertown/PA)

Heineken has taken full ownership of Beavertown, making the north London business the latest craft brewery to be swallowed by a global drinks giant.

The Dutch brewer, which also owns Amstel and Birra Moretti, bought a 49% stake in Beavertown for £40 million in 2018.

Since it first invested in Beavertown, Heineken has helped pump funds into the company to help its sales surge, before growth was affected by the toll of the pandemic.

Heineken said on Wednesday that it has now bought the remaining shares of the company, which was founded by Logan Plant, the son of Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant.

Logan Plant will step down as chief executive and take on a new advisory role as part of the deal, which was completed for an undisclosed fee.

Recommended

Beavertown founder Logan Plant and new managing director of the beer brand Jochen Van Esch after Heineken sealed full ownership (Heineken/PA)

Jochen Van Esch will take the helm as Beavertown’s new managing director.

Mr Plant said: “The culture of Beavertown is incredibly important – our unique creativity in our design and marketing, our drive to brew the very best tasting beers, and the passion for excellence at the moment people order a pint – and this is something that will continue.

“With Heineken UK we have a partner who provides support, advice and investment, and gives us the space to flourish.

“Without them, my dream of being a world-renowned brewery that began with that rice pan a decade ago, would have been impossible.”

Heineken said it believes the new ownership structure will allow the brand to “grow significantly” and could lead to the creation of 50 more jobs.

Recommended

Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director at Heineken UK, said: “This is a hugely positive step, and builds on a partnership that will see Beavertown continue to expand and flourish, while remaining committed to its independent creativity.

“Heineken will fully support Beavertown’s brand position, inimitable creativity and huge growth potential, and will do so in a way that preserves its unique approach to beer.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in