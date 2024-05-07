For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Heineken is to invest £39 million in more than 600 of its UK pubs, in a move it says will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

The Dutch brewing giant said the cash injection into its Star Pubs operation will also allow it to reopen 62 long-term closed pubs this year.

Star said that more than a quarter of its 2,400-strong pub estate – 612 pubs – are in line for improvements through the investment programme.

It comes on top of similar plans in recent years and will represent more than £200 million in investments since 2019.

The Cherry Tree, Witham, Essex ( Star Pubs )

The company said its refurbishments will “concentrate on transforming tired pubs in suburban areas into premium locals”, as people commute less regularly into city centres for work.

It said this will include “subtle zoning” work to appeal to different customers so they can cater for various customer activities, such as watching sport and dining.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs’ managing director, said: “People are looking for maximum value from visits to their local.

“They want great surroundings and food and drink as well as activities that give them an extra reason to go out, such as sports screenings and entertainment.

“Creating fantastic locals that can accommodate a range of occasions meets this need and helps pubs fulfil their role as vital third spaces where communities can come together.”

Star said some revamps will also include overhauling cellars with new dispensing equipment and measures to improve energy efficiency, such as heating controls.

He added: “Pubs have proved their enduring appeal, after all the disruption of recent years, Star is on track to have the lowest number of closed pubs since 2019.

“It’s a tribute to the drive and entrepreneurship of licensees and the importance of continued investment.

“Well-invested pubs run by great licensees are here to stay, but like all locals, they need government support to reduce the enormous tax burden they shoulder.”

Here’s the full list of pubs confirmed for reopening so far: