MP calls for law change as parents forced to pay rent after student’s death

A bereaved family is being forced to pay rent as a guarantor after their son’s death, the Commons has heard, with the Deputy Prime Minister branding it “abhorrent” and committing to consider reform.

Labour MP Helen Hayes described how a first year university student, who had taken on a private tenancy agreement for a property for the following year, died by suicide, and said the letting agents are “disgracefully insisting on enforcing this abhorrent requirement” for the family as guarantor to pay the costs.

She said such “cruelty” was causing the family “financial hardship”.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said the situation sounded “totally abhorrent”, and committed to looking to look into the details and discuss potential measures which might be brought to address it.

My constituents not only have to live with the devastating loss of their son, but also face terrible financial hardship because of this cruelty Helen Hayes, MP

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood) said: “My constituent who was a first year university student tragically took his own life in May.

“He had signed a private sector tenancy for his next year’s accommodation with his parents as the guarantor.

“The tenancy includes a clause which states that the responsibilities of the guarantor are unaffected by the death of a tenant, and the letting agency are disgracefully insisting on enforcing this abhorrent requirement.”

Calls of “shame” could be heard from fellow MPs, as Ms Hayes continued: “My constituents not only have to live with the devastating loss of their son, but also face terrible financial hardship because of this cruelty.

“Will the Deputy Prime Minister support my call for the inclusion of a clause within the long-overdue Renters (Reform) Bill to outlaw this practice and protect bereaved families?”

Responding, Mr Dowden said: “What the honourable lady describes sounds totally abhorrent. And I’m very happy to look into the details of it and discuss what measures might be brought forward to address it.”

– Anyone who needs support can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website.