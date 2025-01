Ministers to announce plans to claim back money from benefit fraudsters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are set to unveil plans for new laws which mean they will be able to reclaim money from bank accounts in instances of benefit fraud.

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced that new planned powers will mean that money can be reclaimed from people who have committed fraud and are not on benefits or PAYE.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has said that legislation will “make sure” that people who “seek to cheat” the system are held accountable.

The powers will be used as a last resort, the Government says, and will allow the ability to recover debt from people who have the means but have refused to pay money back.

The DWP has said that there will be safeguarding and oversight measures introduced and staff will receive training on the use of any new powers.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall, said: “This Government will not tolerate fraud and waste in the welfare system as we make it fit for the 21st century as part of our plan for change.

“The public expects this of us, and we are delivering for them.

“People who seek to cheat the system should know, our new powers will help us to catch you out and make sure you are held accountable.

“We will also introduce new powers to minimise overpayments to benefit claimants so that hardworking families up and down the country know their money is being protected.”

The Conservatives have claimed the announcement is the Government trying to “distract” from negative headlines.

Helen Whately MP, shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “The Chancellor is clearly desperate to find any savings ahead of what may in fact be a mini-budget because she needs to repair the damage she has inflicted with her disastrous budget last year.”