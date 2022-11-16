Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London Library makes Helena Bonham Carter first female president

Bonham Carter, who has been a library member since 1986, said she is ‘proud to support this incredible and vital establishment’.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Wednesday 16 November 2022 00:01
Helena Bonham Carter in The London Library as she is announced as its new President (Sane Seven/PA)
Helena Bonham Carter in The London Library as she is announced as its new President (Sane Seven/PA)

The London Library has announced Helena Bonham Carter as its first female president in its 181-year history.

The actress, known for the Harry Potter films and The Crown series, took over from English lyricist and author Sir Tim Rice on Tuesday.

Bonham Carter, who has been a library member since 1986, said: “The library is truly a place like no other, inspiring and supporting writers for over 180 years, many of whom have in some way informed my own career and those of actors everywhere.

“The library’s unique resources, history and membership help to connect the literary greats of the past with those of the future, and I am proud to support this incredible and vital establishment.”

The London Library said Bonham Carter’s career links her to past members of the institution.

Recommended

She rose to prominence in 1985 by playing Lucy Honeychurch in the film adaptation of the novel A Room With A View, written by former Library vice president E.M. Forster.

Later, Bonham Carter played Miss Havisham in founding member Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations in 2012 and Eudoria Holmes in the Enola Holmes films based on characters created by library member Arthur Conan Doyle.

During its history, social theorist Harriet Martineau, suffragette Christabel Pankhurst and the first woman to qualify in Britain as a physician and surgeon, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, have been members.

Membership has also been taken up by writers Virginia Woolf, Angela Carter, Daphne du Maurier, Muriel Spark and Beryl Bainbridge, and actress Diana Rigg, and artist Vanessa Bell.

Philip Marshall, director of The London Library said: “With a passion for books and stories, and a long-standing love of the library, Helena is ideally placed to promote this tremendous resource for the creative and curious.”

Bonham Carter was appointed to the honourary position by Library’s Trustees and will now host the library’s Christmas party.

Recommended

She is also interested in working on the library’s emerging writers and schools programmes.

This ends the five-year term of Sir Tim, who is best known for his work on shows such as Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in