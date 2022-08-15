Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13
The youngster, from Hereford, was found after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.
A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.
The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.
Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.
Emergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.
Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a very sad and tragic incident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.
“We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast on Saturday.
“At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.
“All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.