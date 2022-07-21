Murder arrest after young woman suffers unexplained injuries in Hereford
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a young woman.
West Mercia Police said they were called shortly after 5am on Sunday to reports of a concern for safety.
The force said a 20-year-old woman had sustained unexplained injuries and was pronounced dead at the address in Green Street in Hereford.
The woman’s next-of-kin have been informed, police added.
The suspect has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Detective Inspector Mark Walters said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the young woman who has lost her life.
“I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.
“You may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues.”
