Country pub dating back to Hanoverian period to go under hammer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A country pub dating back to the Hanoverian period will be auctioned later this month.

The 300-year-old Royal Oak pub, near Bromyard Downs in Herefordshire, closed in 2020 but dates to the reign of George I.

The freehold establishment in Norton, around a mile from Bromyard, has a cottage on its 2.7-acre plot and will have a guide price of £275,000 in the livestreamed Bond Wolfe’s auction on October 26.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said The Royal Oak occupied an “idyllic location”.

He said: “This is a 300-year-old, character-filled public house that – until its closure in 2020 – offered a wide range of food and drink with a large, picturesque beer garden.

“This is an excellent opportunity to reopen and further develop the property to benefit from its sought-after location.”

Mr Mattin added that any alternative potential uses would be subject to planning permission.