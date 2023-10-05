Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Country pub dating back to Hanoverian period to go under hammer

The Royal Oak, near Bromyard Downs in Herefordshire, dates to the reign of George I.

Stephanie Wareham
Thursday 05 October 2023 12:21
The Royal Oak has been closed for three years (Bond Wolfe/PA)
The Royal Oak has been closed for three years (Bond Wolfe/PA)

A country pub dating back to the Hanoverian period will be auctioned later this month.

The 300-year-old Royal Oak pub, near Bromyard Downs in Herefordshire, closed in 2020 but dates to the reign of George I.

The freehold establishment in Norton, around a mile from Bromyard, has a cottage on its 2.7-acre plot and will have a guide price of £275,000 in the livestreamed Bond Wolfe’s auction on October 26.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said The Royal Oak occupied an “idyllic location”.

He said: “This is a 300-year-old, character-filled public house that – until its closure in 2020 – offered a wide range of food and drink with a large, picturesque beer garden.

Recommended

“This is an excellent opportunity to reopen and further develop the property to benefit from its sought-after location.”

Mr Mattin added that any alternative potential uses would be subject to planning permission.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in