In Pictures: Snow creates winter wonderland for some but floods hit travel plans

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers until temperatures rise at the weekend.

Pa
Monday 16 January 2023 12:48
A man walks dogs in snowy conditions in a park in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

A cold snap will see snow and ice continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK over the coming days, the Met Office has warned.

It comes after wintry conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, with people in areas such as Hexham, Northumberland, waking up to settled snow.

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.

While the snow may have presented a picture postcard scene for some, others were dealing with flooded roads following days of heavy rain.

