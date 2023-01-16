In Pictures: Snow creates winter wonderland for some but floods hit travel plans

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A cold snap will see snow and ice continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK over the coming days, the Met Office has warned.

It comes after wintry conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, with people in areas such as Hexham, Northumberland, waking up to settled snow.

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.

While the snow may have presented a picture postcard scene for some, others were dealing with flooded roads following days of heavy rain.