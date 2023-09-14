Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New inquest date set for inquest of schoolboy who drowned in river

Christopher Kapessa was 13 when he died in Fernhill, south Wales, in July 2019.

Claire Hayhurst
Thursday 14 September 2023 17:43
Christopher Kapessa (Family Handout/PA)
Christopher Kapessa (Family Handout/PA)
(PA Media)

A new date has been set for the inquest of a schoolboy who drowned in a river while playing with friends.

Christopher Kapessa, 13, was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on July 1 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute a boy, 14 at the time of Christopher’s death, accused of being responsible.

In July 2020, the agency said prosecution was not in the public interest.

Last year, the High Court ruled against a challenge to that decision made by Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph.

Recommended

On Thursday, a pre-inquest review into Christopher’s death took place at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court.

Assistant coroner David Regan told the hearing that a date for the full inquest, listed for 10 days, has been set for January 8 2024.

Mr Regan said another pre-inquest review will take place on November 9 this year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in