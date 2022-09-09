Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Signs of changing legal times following Queen’s death

Case listings have begun referring to the King’s Bench Division of the High Court and Queen’s Counsel have become King’s Counsel.

Pa Reporters
Friday 09 September 2022 18:12
A staircase off the main hall at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
A staircase off the main hall at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Archive)

Visitors to the Royal Courts of Justice in central London will next week see signs of changing legal times following the Queen’s death.

Staff at the complex, where High Court and Court of Appeal judges sit, have started replacing signs which direct people to judges hearing cases in what was the Queen’s Bench Division of High Court.

Signs began appearing late on Friday referring to the King’s Bench Division.

Some cases due to take place on Monday are also being listed in the King’s Bench Division.

Judges in the division deal with personal injury, negligence, and libel claims.

Recommended

Courts around the country had earlier fallen silent, and cases were briefly halted, as judges expressed their sorrow at the Queen’s death.

The Queen during a visit to the Royal Courts of Justice, London (PA)
(PA Archive)

Lawyers and court users gathered in the Great Hall of the Old Bailey to observe a two-minute silence at 10am.

Among them were dozens of senior barristers whose titles will now change from Queen’s Counsel to King’s Counsel.

Some Old Bailey judges, who gathered in the hall, wore “mourning bands” with dark lines around their necks instead of their usual collars.

Before the two-minute silence at the Old Bailey, the King was acknowledged as the first case of the day was heard at 9.30am in court nine.

In a small change from the traditional announcement, a court usher solemnly declared: “Silence be upstanding in court.

Recommended

“All persons who have anything to do before My Lords and Ladies, the King’s Justices at the Central Criminal Court draw near and give your attendance.”

On the roof, the Union flag fluttered at half-mast near to the golden statue of Lady Justice.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in