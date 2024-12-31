Highlands flood warning downgraded after less rain than forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The risk of flooding in Highland communities has been downgraded after less rain fell overnight than expected.

A Met Office amber weather warning for rain came into force at midnight on Tuesday, covering Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey until 5pm.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued an alert for “severe” flooding just after 6am, telling residents in the Aviemore and Dalfaber areas to “act now”, however this was downgraded by 7.45am with no “severe” flood warnings in place.

Highland Council had previously advised guests staying at Aviemore Holiday Park to seek alternative accommodation due to the “imminent” risk of flooding, while Sepa had said evacuations were expected.

Sepa said river levels began to rise on Tuesday morning, rather than overnight as expected.

It said: “Overnight, water levels on the River Spey did not rise as expected. It did begin to rise early on Tuesday morning and that will continue into the day. Less rain fell overnight than was forecast, but is continuing to affect the area.”

As of midday on Tuesday, 40 Sepa flood warnings and 10 flood alerts were in place.

Pascal Lardet, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “While we thankfully did not see some of the very high levels predicted overnight around Aviemore and Carrbridge, there is still a particular concern for communities along the Spey river. Other catchments affected include the Tay, Ness, Forth and Teith.

“I want to be clear that communities in these areas should stay alert throughout the day and into tomorrow as some rivers will continue to rise over the course of the day and evening. People should still take any required action to protect themselves and their property.

“It’s been a difficult few days across Scotland, with weather causing widespread travel disruption to road and rail networks and impacts in communities.

“Across many areas of the country there is still some deep standing water and it’s really important people are prepared and aware of the danger.

“Hazards can be hidden, so please don’t walk or drive into flood water. Remember that not only is flood water likely to be dirty, 30cm of fast flowing water can move an average family-sized car, and just 15cm of fast flowing water could be enough to knock you off your feet.”

In addition to the amber warning, a yellow warning for rain and snow covering much of Scotland is in place until midnight, and a yellow warning for snow in Orkney and Shetland runs until midnight.