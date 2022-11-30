Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ boy, 11, killed in quadbike crash

Charlie Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene in the Highlands on Tuesday afternoon.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 30 November 2022 16:20
Charlie Morrison died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
Charlie Morrison died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a “much-loved” 11-year-old boy who died in a quadbike crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene on land near Durness in the Scottish Highlands at about 4.20pm on Tuesday.

Charlie Morrison, from Durness, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durness Primary School was closed on Wednesday following the incident.

He was a much-loved and valued part of our school group and the school is a sadder place this morning

Graeme Smart, North West Sutherland Schools

Recommended

North West Sutherland Schools head teacher Graeme Smart said: “The whole North West Sutherland Schools community are devastated by the tragic news of the death of Charlie Morrison.

“Charlie was a bright, happy boy in primary seven who loved being in the outdoors, had a real love for technology and model making and a curiosity about how things worked.

“He was a much-loved and valued part of our school group and the school is a sadder place this morning.

“The whole community is deeply shocked by this terrible accident and our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Police said investigations into the incident are under way.

Sergeant Christopher Donaldson, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit at Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Police inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in