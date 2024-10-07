Deputy First Minister ‘has confidence’ in ICRIR chief Sir Declan Morgan

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said she has confidence in the chief of a new legacy investigations body, Sir Declan Morgan.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) was set up by the former government’s controversial Legacy Act which was opposed by the political parties in Northern Ireland.

The Act halted court cases, ranging from civil challenges to inquests, into cases from the Troubles, setting up the ICRIR to investigate cases instead.

A public inquiry was recently announced into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, following previous commitments.

Ms Little-Pengelly was asked during Executive Office questions in the Assembly on Monday what steps her department will take to ensure that every victim of the Troubles has an equal opportunity for justice.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said that the ICRIR has so far only agreed to investigate eight out of 85 potential cases.

The deputy First Minister responded saying it is appropriate to “recognise the deep hurt that continues to be felt by very many families … compounded by the fact that so many hundreds of those victims and survivors have not yet had justice or truth”.

She said she raised during a meeting with Secretary of State Hilary Benn that there is a sense of a “hierarchy of victims or a two-tier approach”.

“All parties around this chamber opposed the legacy legislation, and through that, the establishment of the ICRIR.

“However, I think it is incumbent on those who have faith in the ICRIR to explain to families why that process is sufficient for some, but not for all and if a different process is required for some, then, what is the inadequacies that that is trying to resolve in the ICRIR process.

“I have to say, I do have confidence in Sir Declan Morgan, I think he’s a very honourable man who will do his best in terms of the ICRIR.

“There are issues about the article two compliance as highlighted by the recent court judgment, but these issues will have to be addressed, because at the heart of this is responsibility of all of us to support all families to get the best possible opportunity for truth and justice, and all families deserve that same opportunity.”