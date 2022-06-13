Outlander location Doune Castle reopens to public

Doune Castle features as Castle Leoch in the television show.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 13 June 2022 12:38
Doune Castle has reopened (Historic Environment Scotland/PA)
Doune Castle has reopened (Historic Environment Scotland/PA)

An “iconic” castle which features in the TV series Outlander has reopened to visitors following masonry work.

Doune Castle was shut as a precaution last year for essential high level masonry inspections and a full survey of the site.

A special access corridor has now been put in place at the building, which reopened on Monday, and visitors can once again see the interior of the castle, including the courtyard, basement, and many of the smaller chambers.

The fortification, near Stirling, doubles as Castle Leoch in Outlander, the TV hit starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

The castle and the surrounding village are a hugely popular destination

Stephen Duncan, HES

Recommended

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages the attraction, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen the interior of the castle once more after access restrictions were put in place for essential high masonry work.

“We know how keen visitors are to enjoy the castle, which is an iconic site and has featured in a wealth of productions, including most recently in Outlander.

“The castle and the surrounding village are a hugely popular destination, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back through the castle doors so they can enjoy this much-loved heritage attraction once again.”

HES said that some minor access restrictions will remain in place for ongoing conservation work.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in