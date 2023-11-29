PM praises Sir Elton John’s contribution to fight against HIV

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prime Minister has praised Sir Elton John’s contribution to the fight against HIV ahead of the singer visiting Parliament.

Sir Elton is expected to attend an event at Westminster on Wednesday.

The BBC reported that the musician will use the visit to urge ministers to do more to hit the Government’s target of ending new transmissions in England by 2030.

Sir Elton John has been a powerful voice for change in the UK and the world Rishi Sunak

The chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on HIV and Aids, Conservative MP David Mundell, thanked Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle “for hosting today’s reception to honour the incredible contribution that Sir Elton John has made to the fight against Aids”.

He was speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, when he asked Mr Sunak to join him in praising Sir Elton’s contribution.

Mr Sunak said: “Sir Elton John has been a powerful voice for change in the UK and the world, and through the brilliant work of his foundation he has raised awareness of HIV, reduced stigma and saved lives.

“And I’m very pleased that this will be celebrated tonight at the HIV all-party group event. And ahead of World Aids Day on Friday, I would also like to reaffirm this Government’s commitment to ending new transmissions within England by 2030.”

Founded by the musician in 1992, the Elton John Aids Foundation funds frontline partners to prevent HIV infections, tackle stigma and provide care for vulnerable communities.