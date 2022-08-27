HMS Prince of Wales given colourful send-off sailing past music festival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been given a colourful send-off as it sailed past a music festival on its way to exercises off the coast of America.

The departure of the 65,000-tonne warship from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, was delayed from Friday, August 26, because of a technical issue.

But the £3 billion carrier was able to sail on Saturday afternoon and passed thousands of music-lovers at the Victorious music festival on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.

Sugababes were performing when the giant ship sailed past (PA) (PA Wire)

Pop favourites Sugababes were in the middle of their set when the giant ship sailed past with the crew lining the flight deck to get a view of the festival.

Dancer Sally Turner, of Hoop Shaker which is performing alongside acts on the Beats and Swing stage, waved off the carrier with a display of her hoop skills from next to Southsea Castle in the festival site.

The Nato flagship is sailing to undertake training exercises with the US Navy as well as the Royal Canadian Navy, United States Marine Corps.

The programme is expected to include exercises with the F-35B Lightning jets.

A Royal Navy spokesman declined to comment on the reason for the postponed departure but said: “HMS Prince of Wales’ departure has been delayed. This will not affect her onward programme.”