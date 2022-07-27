Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sailors use wooden sled and ropes to erect standing stone at visitor attraction

The three-and-a-half tonne standing stone was placed at Butser Ancient Farm in Chalton, Hampshire.

Ben Mitchell
Wednesday 27 July 2022 17:51
Crew members from HMS Queen Elizabeth and volunteers help move the standing stone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crew members from HMS Queen Elizabeth and volunteers help move the standing stone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sailors from Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth have used traditional methods to move and erect a three-and-a-half tonne standing stone.

The procedure involving a wooden sled and ropes was carried out with staff and volunteers at Butser Ancient Farm in Chalton, Hampshire, to mark the centre’s 50th anniversary.

The standing stone, which was moved approximately 30 metres before being stood up, is formed from Purbeck limestone from Swanage, Dorset, where it has been quarried since at least the time of the Roman empire.

The stone has been erected at Butser Ancient Farm (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Simon Jay, director of Butser Ancient Farm, said: “The standing stone will act as a 50-year marker for us and we are planning to coincide its erection with the Council for British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology which has the theme of journeys this year, so the movement of the stone fits well with that theme.

Recommended

“We will also attempt to align the stone to the midsummer sunrise and over time we may add more smaller stones in the surrounding area that can create different alignments such as at midwinter too.”

He added: “This is an important year for us. Butser Ancient Farm began life in the 1970s as an experimental archaeology site looking at Iron Age life.

Jo Shorter, a Stone Age enthusiast and volunteer at Butser ancient farm, poses for a photograph on the stone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

“We were and still are completely ground breaking with no other site in the UK taking such an in depth look at how life was really lived by our ancient ancestors.”

Reverend Eddie Wills, from HMS Queen Elizabeth, said he organised the ship’s involvement after he had previously volunteered at Butser.

He said: “I knew how much the ship’s company would enjoy visiting the farm and getting stuck in.

“I got in touch with Butser to offer our services for a community project and this is what was suggested. It struck me as a great opportunity to demonstrate the Royal Navy’s can-do attitude.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in