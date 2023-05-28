What the papers say – May 29

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two stories dominate the bank holiday front pages – the continued fallout from Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning and reaction to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to cap prices on basic goods.

Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby features on the front of the Daily Mirror as she pledged to remain with the show – if it is not axed by ITV.

The Sun focuses on staff fears the long-running show faces the chop after its main sponsor withdrew in the wake of the scandal.

Former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh features on the front of the Daily Star, describing what he called a “bully” culture at ITV.

He accuses the show of having a “toxic” culture on the front of the Daily Mail, which also features a picture of Kylie Minogue at the Monaco Grand Prix on her 55th birthday.

Kylie is also pictured on the front of the Daily Express, which focuses on retail bosses warning Mr Sunak his plans for price caps will not bring down grocery bills – a message echoed on the front page of the i.

The Daily Telegraph also focuses on the PM’s plans, complete with a warning that the “1970s tactics” will create shortages, alongside a picture from Turkey as President Erdogan secures a third term in power.

Food prices and the Turkish election both feature on the front of the Financial Times, but it leads on Republican leaders in the US facing a revolt from members over the agreement to solve the rising debt crisis.

There is more from Turkey in The Guardian, but it says Met Police commissioner Mark Rowley has told officers not to attend emergency calls linked to mental health incidents.

Police are also the focus of the front page of The Times, which says members of the National Crime Agency are going to work in North Africa to help break up people-smuggling gangs.