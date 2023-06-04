What the papers say – June 4

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tax cuts and Holly Willoughby were the main stories featuring across the front pages in Britain on Sunday.

The Sun reveals Holly Willoughby will make an emotional statement on the Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning on Monday.

The Sunday Mirror says Holly Willoughby is in talks with the BBC.

The Sunday Telegraph writes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants a tax cut before the next election.

The Sunday Express also leads with tax cuts, reporting tax cuts in autumn will “heal Britain”.

The Mail on Sunday say Labour was accused of declaring “class war” on Britain with plans to cut public services in affluent areas.

The Observer relays a message from a leading scientist who labelled Mr Sunak’s “eat out to help out” scheme as “stupid”.

And the Daily Star on Sunday say scientists warn AI could wipe humanity out with a virus.