Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Holly Willoughby ‘really touched’ by her children’s letters to the Queen

The TV star read out their messages live on This Morning.

Alex Green
Monday 12 September 2022 13:00
Holly Willoughby urged her children to write to the Queen as a way of processing the news of her death (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby urged her children to write to the Queen as a way of processing the news of her death (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Holly Willoughby has told how she was “really touched” by messages her children wrote to the Queen following her death.

The presenter, 41, encouraged her three children with husband Dan Baldwin – Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven – to put down their feelings in writing after a visit to Buckingham Palace on the weekend to pay their respects.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday, she reflected on the impact of the Queen’s death with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

She said: “She was just consistently here for so many of us. So many of us never knew any different so suddenly for her not to be there…

Recommended

“I think that is why on Saturday I wanted to take the children down because I think you are trying to explain it to young people. You are almost trying to understand it yourself.

“I found it quite helpful as, as I was talking to them, it was helping it sink in for myself.”

Willoughby said she had urged her children to write to the Queen as a way of processing the news.

Speaking about how she had explained the ideas of service and duty to her youngest, Willoughby added: “I was trying to explain to him that whatever her passions and her loves (were) from being a little girl, this was where she was destined to go, what she was destined to do.

“All of her own passions had to be put on the backburner for her country.

“Chester, he loves football but that would not be something he would get to do and it was giving him that level of understanding.”

Getting out her children’s letters, Willoughby said that reading them back after the visit had “really touched” her.

In his letter, Harry described the late monarch as “the greatest queen England has ever seen” before adding: “You have done so well without Philip, I can’t imagine what it must have been like for you. I am glad you get to see him again.”

Belle, meanwhile, said she hoped the Queen was having “an outstanding time in heaven with Philip and your mother and father”.

Chester wrote only: “To your majesty, thank you for being our Queen. Lots of love. Chester.”

Recommended

Their messages prompted an emotional response from Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary who had joined them on This Morning.

On Sunday, Willoughby shared photos from her visit to Buckingham Palace with her 8 million Instagram followers, with one showing her daughter placing a letter onto the many flowers arranged outside.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in