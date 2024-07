Holly Willoughby murder plot security guard seeks to appeal against convictions

Support truly

A security guard who was jailed over a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby is trying to appeal against his convictions and his sentence.

Gavin Plumb was found guilty of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The 37-year-old, from Harlow in Essex, was sentenced at the same court earlier this month to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years.

Officials at the Royal Courts of Justice said on Wednesday that they have received applications for permission to appeal against the convictions and the sentence.

Gavin Plumb is seeking to appeal against his convictions and sentence for a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Typically, applications for permission to appeal against a crown court decision are considered by a judge without a hearing.

If this is refused, people have the right to renew their bid for permission at a full court hearing before two or three judges.

The sentencing judge, Mr Justice Edward Murray, told Plumb earlier this month: “There is no doubt that if you had genuinely found one or more accomplices who were seriously interested in and had been willing to join you in carrying your plan through then you would have put this plan into action.”

He sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years, minus the 280 days he had spent on remand – taking the total to a minimum jail term of 15 years and 85 days.