What the papers say – May 28

The front pages of Sunday’s newspapers continue to carry the fallout from Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning,

The Sun on Sunday and the Daily Star Sunday feature Holly Willoughby saying her former co-star lied to her about the affair he was having with a younger colleague.

Also covering the drama, the Sunday People wonders about This Morning’s future, while the Mail on Sunday says Schofield’s lover was just 15 when they first met.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Mirror writes that the chief executive of one of the UK’s biggest children’s charities killed a man as a teenager.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will announce a ban on drilling in the North Sea, The Sunday Times reports.

Three Conservative MPs have claimed driving fines on expenses, The Independent reports.

Downing Street is drawing up plans for retailers to introduce price caps on basic food items such as bread and milk to help tackle the rising cost of living, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Observer says ministers are in a “bitter fight” trying to stop the release of “Covid secrets”.

And the Sunday Express focuses on Suella Braverman insisting it is possible to reduce net migration without wrecking public services or stifling growth.