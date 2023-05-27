Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – May 28

The papers feature the ITV Schofield crisis.

PA Reporter
Sunday 28 May 2023 00:10
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The front pages of Sunday’s newspapers continue to carry the fallout from Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning,

The Sun on Sunday and the Daily Star Sunday feature Holly Willoughby saying her former co-star lied to her about the affair he was having with a younger colleague.

Also covering the drama, the Sunday People wonders about This Morning’s future, while the Mail on Sunday says Schofield’s lover was just 15 when they first met.

Recommended

Elsewhere, the Sunday Mirror writes that the chief executive of one of the UK’s biggest children’s charities killed a man as a teenager.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will announce a ban on drilling in the North Sea, The Sunday Times reports.

Three Conservative MPs have claimed driving fines on expenses, The Independent reports.

Downing Street is drawing up plans for retailers to introduce price caps on basic food items such as bread and milk to help tackle the rising cost of living, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Observer says ministers are in a “bitter fight” trying to stop the release of “Covid secrets”.

Recommended

And the Sunday Express focuses on Suella Braverman insisting it is possible to reduce net migration without wrecking public services or stifling growth.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in